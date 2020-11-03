Martin Amidu not a member of NDC - Edem Agbana

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Deputy Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Edem Agbana says that the Special Prosecutor is no more a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Agbana was speaking on TV3’s New Day on Tuesday, November 3.



He explained that Martin Amidu after his appointment wrote to the leadership of the NDC to denounce his membership of the party.



“The last time I checked Martin Amidu was not a member of the NDC. He is a part of them now. When I say a part of them I mean he’s an appointee of the current president. After his appointment, he wrote to the party denouncing his membership of the party. So as far as I’m concerned, he isn’t a part of the NDC. If the report shows the kind of corruption that goes on under the president.”



The deputy youth organiser was responding to the special prosecutor’s risk assessment report presented to parliament.

On Monday, November 2 the Special Prosecutor released his completed risk assessment report on the Agyapa deal.



In his report, he cites that NDC leader, John Dramani Mahama, as government Official 1 in the Airbus scandal that led to the UK Crown Court judgement in January.



Martin Amidu was appointed Special Prosecutor by President Akufo-Addo in February 2020.



Before this appointment, he had served as Attorney General under the Atta Mills administration in 2011.