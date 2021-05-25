Martin Amidu reveals why NDC MPs approved Akufo-Addo’s ministers

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

• Amidu has released an epistle with some allegations against the government

• Amidu alleges that the government has compromised NDC MPs with the double salary case



• He claims NDC contractors are being paid by government as part of the agreement



The wholesale approval of ministerial nominees by the minority side of Parliament was one incident that shocked many Ghanaians and led to doubt about the possibility of the hung parliament impacting on quality of governance.



The decision by the Haruna Iddrisu-led caucus rattled sections of the main opposition National Democratic Congress party with the National Communications officer of the party hitting out at the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament.



Sammy Gyamfi also took his criticism as far as the Speaker Alban Bagbin, who is a member of the NDC despite stressing that as Speaker he was of service to both sides of the house and the country at large.



The later approval of Ken Ofori-Atta, whose vetting eas delayed on health grounds, muddied the waters further with North Tongo MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigning from the Appointments Committee.

Despite reports of some compromise reached between the government and the NDC MPs over issues in the House, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrissu has denied the claims on several platforms.



The latest to add to these accusations is a member of the NDC and former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.



Amidu in his latest epistle which was copied to GhanaWeb alleged that a number of compromises were made by both parties and one of such agreements was an end to investigation into the double salary saga.



Amidu also claims that another agreement was that government will commit to paying contractors who are affiliated to the NDC.



“This compromising agreement led to some NDC contractors being paid for the first time for work done prior to January 7, 2017, before the ministerial approvals were made as a show of good faith to the NDC.



“My informants and agents within the executive and parliamentary NDC are certain that the MPs Double Salary cases and other pending criminal cases involving some NDC Members of Parliament formed part of the negotiation and compromises that paved the way for the resolution of the ministerial approval impasse with the NDC in Parliament. “It is an open secret, for those who care to find out that the second batch of NDC contractors have submitted their request to the appropriate quarters, through a representative of the NDC in Parliament, who is to facilitate payments as part of the agreed compromise,” he revealed in his latest epistle.