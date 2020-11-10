Martin Amidu’s Airbus commentaries are too petty – Franklin Cudjoe

President of policy think tank Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has said some comments made by the Special Prosecutor as regards the Airbus scandal were petty and do not befit his office.

According to him, Martin Amidu’s comments only confirmed the already held perceptions of Civil Society Organisations about the controversial Agyapa deal.



In a Twitter post dated November 10, Franklin Cudjoe wrote “Look, Martin Amidu simply confirmed what loads of CSOs thought about Agyapa. His Airbus commentaries are too petty. They don't justify the millions due his office.”



Franklin Cudjoe’s comments follow the recent release of a corruption risk assessment conducted on the Agyapa Royalty deal, part of which cited that former President John Dramani Mahama as the Government Official One.



The Special Prosecutor’s wrote amongst other things that, “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the largest political party in Ghana.”



The Special Prosecutor’s commentary triggered a response from former President John Mahama who questioned the inclusion of Airbus scandal investigations in the Agyapa Royalty findings.

He said in a media interaction that: “If you [Martin Amidu] were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately. And I will come as a man and answer you on Airbus. If you think I’m indicted in Airbus, accuse me directly. But because he is a coward and he knew they were going to discuss Agyapa, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalise the discussion. I mean what stupidity is this?” he said.



Mr Amidu who did not appear too pleased with Mahama’s response went ahead to issue a counter response. He further made some revelations about the former president’s role in the Airbus scandal.



He said: “Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama's passport application.”





