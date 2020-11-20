Martin Amidu’s appointment as Special Prosecutor was a mistake – Sekou Nkrumah

Dr Sekou Nkrumah

Dr Sekou Nkrumah, Kwame Nkrumah’s son, claims the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is highly charged and needs a person who is calm, level-headed and less controversial to be in the helm of affairs.

“I honestly think Nana Addo made a mistake with the appointment of Amidu to the office of [the] special prosecutor,” Sekou Nkrumah wrote on his FB timeline on Thursday. “I have been following Martin Amidu in the media since his clash with President Mills! He comes through as a very intelligent, well-educated but eccentric character!



He continued: “In my opinion, the OSP is highly charged and therefore needs a calm, level-headed, and less controversial person. Clearly, Martin Amidu did not fit that profile, so why did Nana Addo make that glaringly obvious mistake?”



Dr. Sekou Nkrumah hinted that he was part of those who were baffled by the nomination of Martin Amidu as the late Professor Mills’s running mate.



He indicated that Amidu was seen as “too much of a firebrand at the time the NDC was trying to shake off the brutish legacy of Rawlings”.



This, Sekou Nkrumah noted, was to bring about a new image to attract more voters for the NDC.

Sekou Nkrumah stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo believed that Amidu’s appointment to the Office of the Special Prosecutor will “create an impression that in fighting corruption the NPP government is above partisan politics”.



Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor.



In his resignation letter to the President, Martin Amidu said: "The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor."



Read Sekou Nkrumah’s full post below.



