Martin Amidu’s resignation is not a shock – GII

Martin Amidu has announced his resignation as Special Prosecutor

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has reacted to the Special Prosecutor’s resignation by stating that the news is not surprising.

Programmes Manager of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mrs Mary Awelana Addah, in an interview with Samuel Eshun explained why the news of Martin Amidu’s resignation is not a shock:



“It is not too shocking. We expected that he will finish his tenure but this is not too shocking. I say this based on some of the issues that he has had to address in the past since his appointment. I believe if you will remember he mentioned a lot of challenges he has encountered. He discusses issues of staff and other resources to ensure that his office is operationalized. And if you have an officer without the basic accoutrements by which he will function, then it means he was just a figurehead superintending over mostly nothing and so it is not surprising”.



Mrs Addah was of the view that the Special Prosecutor’s resignation is a big blow to Ghana and believes the state could have done better.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, resigned from his position three years after he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



The former Attorney General wrote to the President Nana Akufo-Addo Monday saying his decision is to enable his appointing authority “to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”



