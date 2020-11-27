Martin Amidu tags Akufo-Addo as ‘anti-corruption Moses’

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has clapped back at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his resignation as the Special prosecutor.

Tagging him as anti-corruption Moses, he questioned why Akufo-Addo refused to order the Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku Municipal Assembly to vacate her office after she was caught in a corruption scandal.



He highlighted that the President’s directive to let the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo proceed on accumulated leave was unconstitutional.



He, therefore, called on Akufo-Addo to explain to Ghanaians why the Bawku Municipal Assembly MCE is still at post and corruption-free Domelevo has been removed from office.



In a rebuttal to claims leveled against him from the Presidency, the former special prosecutor said, “Anti-corruption Moses, Kindly tell Ghanaians your reason for refusing to interdict or order the Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku Municipal Assembly to vacate her office, even on voluntary or compulsory leave like you unconstitutionally did to Mr Daniel Domelevo, the constitutionally appointed Auditor General of Ghana.”

He noted that this response to the several allegations against him was to protect his hard-earned image which was allegedly marred by the Presidency a few months ago.



“My dear former anti-corruption Moses, Mr. President, this is just one example to remind you Mr President that you should not have unleashed your attack dogs on my integrity as being responsible for the failure of the special prosecutor in the fight against corruption under your presidency,” he added.



Read the 27-page document below



