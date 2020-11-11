Martin Amidu turning OSP into a 'comic relief' department - Maurice Ampaw

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

A Private Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw says he is much disappointed in the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on how he handles issues.

He claims his modus operandi has been “awful” – adding that his operation is gradually turning his office into a 'comic relief' department for some Ghanaians including himself.



“You don’t engage in media banter at a respected office like the Special Prosecutor. The CID office and other equally respected offices will not do that,” he jabbed.



“You don’t let people ridicule your office with contempt like how John Mahama described his as ‘stupid and coward’,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Maurice Ampaw was reacting to Mr. Amidu’s response to the NDC flagbearer’s “stupidity and cowardice” comment on the freezing of the airbus probe.



According to the Special Prosecutor, his decision to pull the breaks on his probe into the Airbus scandal is neither “stupidity” nor “cowardice”, as described by former President John Mahama.

“The long public service of the Special Prosecutor spanning various aspects of security and intelligence from the period of 1982 to 7th January 2001 and July 2009 to January 2012 makes him more experienced in determining when it is not conducive to the national security interest to foolhardily take certain law and order actions.



“The Special Prosecutor owes that exercise of discretion to his vast experience over the years, his responsibility to maintain national stability and his conscience as a patriotic anti-corruption crusading Ghanaian.”



“There is no question of stupidity or cowardice about it. Any person aspiring to be President of Ghana for a second term who does not know that a cardinal principle in security and intelligence is that ‘caution is the better part of valour’ was not and is not worth the vote,” he noted.



But according to Maurice Ampaw, Martin Amidu’s response was “unnecessary”.



“This is not time to be releasing letters and statements,” he added.