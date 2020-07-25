General News

Martin Amidu wants John Mahama's name cleared in Airbus scandal

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor Martin Alamisi Amidu appears unhappy with the politicisation of his investigations into the Airbus bribery scandal.

In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Amidu argued that the case must be depoliticised as a matter of utmost importance to him.



In a press release on Friday, July 24, the Office of the Special Prosecutor said its chief wrote the letter to the Ministry seeking urgent evacuation of Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Samuel Adam Mahama, to Ghana “in order to assuage not only his own image but also that of his brother the former President, who accuses this Office of tainting his image by the investigation of the suspected allegations”.



“This is because until Samuel Mahama answers in Court for the suspected allegations discovered by the investigation of this Office against him as a Ghanaian citizen, the unwarranted politicization of this simple corruption crime by his family and supporters will continue,” the release noted.



Therefore, the request wants Mr Adam Mahama joined to the evacuation flight for stranded Ghanaians scheduled for Monday, July 27.

Already, the Office has alerted the International Criminal Police Organisation, INTERPOL, on the investigations.



Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and, indeed, close associates of the former president, John Dramani Mahama, had chastised the Special Prosecutor for inviting UK-based Mr Adam Mahama for interrogation when the country’s borders were closed as a result of the coronavirus.



Opponents had countered this argument by the NDC by asserting that special arrangements could be made if indeed Mr Adam Mahama, widely believed to be Intermediary 5 in the judgement of UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), wanted to honour the invitation.



The Red Notice notwithstanding, the Office of the Special Prosecutor wants Mr Adam Mahama to “accept” this offer of voluntary evacuation.

