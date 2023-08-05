Martin Kpebu blows alarm over Akufo-Addo minister who owns four mansions at East Legon

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has said that he will soon reveal the identity of a current minister of state who owns four gargantuan mansions in the suburb of Accra, East Legon.

According to Martin Kpebu, a source whose identity he prefers to protect took him to East Legon to show him the four mansions worth millions of dollars which are secretly owned by a particular minister of state who is still.



Speaking as a panel on TV3's Key Point Show, on August 5, 2023, the legal practitioner indicated that he will soon come out to reveal the identity of the minister responsible for the luxurious mansions.



“About a few months ago, somebody took me to East Legon and showed me four houses belonging to a certain minister, A current minister straight since he came into office. I have been talking about [it]. We will deal with it. Don’t be scared of death” he said.



Martin Kpebu also called for the implementation of a law that will protect persons who blow the whistle over illegally acquired wealth by government officials.



He urged Ghanaians to be bold and come out to disclose a wealth of public officers that they believe was acquired illegally and by so doing the country will be able to curtail the corruption canker it's struggling with.



“The point is that the bill that the Presidency currently has which is being drafted by the Attorney General and has done work on it is not fit for purpose. That’s the point we have to make.

“Without the issue of publication of assets and without the issue of automatic lifestyle audit at the time each appointee is exiting, the bill is not good and not fit for purpose at all.



“If we want to tackle corruption, if we want to tackle unexplained wealth, look Ghanaians, let’s be bold. Let’s come up and let’s do it.



“Let’s be courageous. If we don’t, then we are not ready for this democracy,” the legal practitioner advised.



He made these remarks in relation to the former Minister of Water And Sanitation, Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah’s huge sums of money and assets that have been stolen with investigations currently underway to find the victims



