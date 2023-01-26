Martin Kpebu lists 18 notable quotes from Akufo-Addo

Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said that the issues emanating from the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana epitomise the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the government’s insistence on going on with the construction of the cathedral despite the economic challenges is facing shows its failure to prioritise.



Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Martin Kpebu said President Akufo-Addo making the National Cathedral a national project after promising it would be built with private funds is consistent with the many things he promised Ghanaians but did not do.



The lawyer went on to list some of the things that Akufo-Addo promised to do but has not done.



“I have 18 quotes from the president that gives a summation of the National Cathedral of Ghana,” he said.



1. I shall protect the public purse

2. I’m too old to steal your money, I have my money already



3. Yetsi sika so enso ekum di yen



4. Try me and see



5. I’m not corrupt and I will never be corrupt



6. I can develop Ghana will my borrowing, the money is here

7. I will transform Ghana in 18 months



8. I will not operate a family and friends government



9. I will fight corruption with the Anas principle



10. I will make the Korle Lagoon and Odor River a tourist sight



11. I will build a factory in every district

12. I will give each constituency (GHC) 1 million every month



13. I will arrest the dollar



14. The hikes in fuel prices will be a thing of the past



15. I will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



16. I will build 111 hospitals in 18 months

17. I will build 350 secondary schools



18. We will never go to the IMF for a bailout







