Martin Kpebu makes more revelations about Cecilia Dapaah's $1million saga; refutes A-G’s claims

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has made some revelations about the never-ending saga involving the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah over the alleged thievery of some $ 1 million, 800,000 euros and an undisclosed amount of cedis.

Martin Kpebu on TV3’s Key Point program disclosed that he is privy to certain information about the case which contradicts the statement from the Attorney-General.



According to Kpebu, the A-G’s claim that the police erred with its allocation of the entire $1million to Cecilia Dapaah on the charge sheet was false.



Kpebu indicated that the documents available to him confirm the police statement and that Cecilia Dapaah first reported the case last year.



He recounts that Cecilia Dapaah turned down repeated advise from her lawyers to backdown on the case as she could suffer backlash should it be made public.



“Theoretically, the police can make a mistake because we all make mistake. It is no brainer that the police can make a mistake but I don’t believe that it was a mistake. I don’t buy it because I happened to understand a few more of the facts which are not in the public domain," he said.

“Madam Dapaah had been crying about this money. This money went to a certain court last year and madam Dapaah came to testify, crying about the money. She was crying that there was money in this bag and that bag. Lawyers advised Madam Dapaah to leave this matter. They told her that be careful because it could lead you into some trouble," he added.



“She kept indicating that it was about money but the court kept saying that madam you’ve not brought a case of money to this court. This is not a mistake. Wait for the OSP. After the search they found something significant. What I know is no consistent with what the A-G is saying. Madam Dapaah was crying about this money last year,” he said.



What the A-G said



Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has issued a legal advice to the police on the theft case involving former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Police after the first hearing of the case on July 20, wrote to the A-G's office seeking advice on how to proceed with the case.

In a nine-page advice available to GhanaWeb, Deputy A-G Alfred Tuah-Yeboah recounted the sequence of events leading to the theft of monies as reported by the former minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffuor - the complainants.



The advice analyzed the docket as prepared by the police and the charges proferred against the five accused persons.



It called generally for further investigations into the issue of the amount of monies discovered. A decoupling of and in some instances total dropping of some charges brought against some of the accused. In the case of one accused person, the A-G asked that all charges brought against him be dismissed.



