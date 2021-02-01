'Mask-up else we demand coronavirus test before committing' – Ursula warns men

Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communication Minister-designate, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said the revelation that COVID-19 causes impotence in male survivors, is not only a problem for the victims but a worry for all stakeholders.

She has, thus, warned men to mask-up to keep safe or women will be forced to demand negative test results before committing to men.



“Push us not and mask up”, she warned, adding: “Save your life and that of the stakeholder(s)”.



Within the last two weeks, COVID-19 has killed 64 people in Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed in his 23rd national address to the nation on the pandemic on Sunday, 31 January 2021.



“As of Friday, 29th January, sixty-four (64) more people have, sadly, died, over the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to four hundred and sixteen (416)”.



“Our hospitalization rates are increasing, with the number of critically and severely ill persons now at one hundred and seventy-two (172)”, he noted, lamenting: “Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centers”.

Mr. Akufo-Addo added: “Our average daily rates of infection now stand at seven hundred (700), compared to two hundred (200) two weeks ago”.



Giving further details, the President noted: “The total number of active cases has more than doubled, from a little over one thousand, nine hundred (1,900), two weeks ago, to five thousand, three hundred and fifty-eight (5,358) currently”.



“When I delivered Update No. 22, thirteen (13) out of the sixteen (16) regions had recorded active cases; today, all sixteen (16) regions have active cases. Indeed, Greater Accra, Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, and Northern Regions are the hardest hit, accounting for ninety-four percent (94%) of the total number of active cases”.







