Mask up whiles you spread love - Assemblyman

A Ghanaian in face mask

Bright Paul Mintah, Assembly Member for Kwabenya Electoral area in the Ga-East Municipal Assembly, has asked Ghanaians to “mask up” as they engaged in activities in celebration of Valentine Day.

He said real love is about protection of loved ones and said it was important “we mask up whiles we spread love”.



Mr Mintah said this when he visited some churches in the Electoral area to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



He asked Christians to spread love by wearing face masks every day to keep the virus away.



"The virus is still living with us and, therefore, I entreat everybody to adhere to the safety protocols by wearing nose mask and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers as often as possible,” the Assemblyman said.



He added that, they should stay home if they had nothing to do in town.

Saint Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide to express love. In some parts of the world, Valentine's Day is observed as a day for expressing love between family members and friends.



In Ghana, the day is referred to as “Chocolate Day” - government’s initiative to ensure that chocolate and other cocoa products are consumed for health benefits.



Cocoa is rich in polyphenols with significant health benefits, including reduced inflammation and improved cholesterol levels.



