Maso Quarry appeals to government to halt illegal activities of encroachers threatening operations

File photo

Management of Maso Quarry Limited, situated in Okobeyeyie within the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality, passionately calls on the government, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Minerals Commission, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly, to swiftly address the ongoing illegal activities of encroachers on their lands and buffer zones.

The quarry company seeks assistance in protecting its operations and mitigating the numerous incidents of physical and verbal attacks, frustrations, and theft perpetrated by certain residents of Okobeyeyie, the community where Maso Quarry is located.



Approximately 60 indigenous workers of Maso Quarry Limited express deep concern about the potential collapse of the company due to unlawful encroachments on their lands by residents of the Okobeyeyie community. Despite the EPA and Minerals Commission designating these areas as buffer zones after granting a permit to Maso Quarry Limited in 2007, when the entire area was a dense forest without any structures, encroachment continues.



The quarry company obtained permits from the EPA and Minerals Commission to operate on 140-acre land, which included a buffer zone specifically aimed at preventing any adverse effects of their activities on the community, particularly regarding stone blasting.



However, individuals who have forcibly and unlawfully encroached on the buffer zones and lands belonging to the company are falsely accusing Maso Quarry of negatively impacting their buildings, demanding the closure of the company. These encroachers have failed to produce any permits, instead, claiming that the lands were sold to them by certain traditional leaders in the community, including the Chief of Okobeyeyie, Nana Opare Odei, and one Nana Asaase, Micheal Akrofi of UTV reported.



The constant threats and attacks on the company have instilled fear among its indigenous workers, who worry about losing their jobs if the company collapses. They call upon the EPA, the Minerals Commission, and the government to intervene and protect their livelihoods.



Responding to the allegations, Kingsley Agyemang, the Safety Officer of Maso Quarry Limited, refutes such claims. He states that after obtaining the quarry permit, the company duly compensated all farmers whose farmlands were affected, providing a total sum of GHC 2,254.25 each. Until recently, there had been no encroachment on the buffer zones.

Agyemang emphasizes that the company has renewed all permits since its operations began and fulfilled over 50 of its corporate social responsibilities within the first six months of this year alone. The company is committed to responding to proposals from outside the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality, prioritizing the development of the Okobeyeyie community and the entire municipality.



Furthermore, Agyemang highlights that the company has met all tax obligations to the Assembly and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), maintaining a clean record of compliance.



He clarifies, "The company has been in existence since 2007 and has employed about 60 indigenous people directly. Before conducting any blasts, we announce it in the community a day prior. The blasting process is always supervised by officers from the Minerals Commission, who use their machines to detect sound and vibration, ensuring we adhere to their prescribed standards."



He adds, "They have encroached on our lands to engage in farming activities because some members of their community rent the land to them. We did not give them permission to occupy the lands."



