Mason arrested for undertaking construction on asphalt road, impeding traffic

The arrest of the suspect was led by Dr Adam Bonaa with the help of the Achimota Police

A mason, Komla Amuzu, has been arrested by the Committee Against the Spillage of Unwanted Materials on Public Roads.

The arrest of the suspect was led by the Chairman of the Committee, Dr Adam Bonaa, with the help of the police on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Achimota in Accra following a tipoff by an informant about some construction work causing destruction to a public road and impeding traffic.



“As you can see, this is an asphaltic road that was recently constructed less than a year ago, and they’ve dumped these materials in the middle of the road. When you do this, you don’t expect the road to last that long. It is an infringement on our road traffic regulations. You cannot dump unwanted materials on our road network, you cannot do that. And as the chairman of the taskforce and the committee in charge of these things, which is a ministerial committee, my work is to ensure that these things are done so that there is safe passage. When the roads are not good people demonstrate, when the roads are good we spoil them. So the idea is that people who read or see this will take a cue from this. When you see these things don’t just pass it on let us know, we will come and arrest them,” he told GhanaWeb.



The suspect, upon his arrest, was whisked away to the Achimota Police Station, where he is expected to be processed for prosecution.



While urging the public to desist from engaging in such illegal activities that cause destruction to public roads, Dr Bonaa called for public support in ending the menace on illegal roads.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, in February 2022, inaugurated a nine-member committee to work under his ministry by fighting against the destruction of public roads.



According to Dr Bonaa, his committee has, over the period, chalked several successes in fighting lawlessness on public roads by ensuring the arrest and conviction of over a hundred individuals for various infractions.



