Mason grabbed over anal sex with minor

File photo

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a 21-year-old mason accused of having anal sex with an eight-year-old boy at Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region.

Charged with defilement, Wonder Ahiabu, has pleaded not guilty.



This is the second time Ahiabu has appeared before the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah.



Prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said prosecution was filing their disclosures so that case management conference would be held.



The matter has been adjourned to November 16, 2023.



The case of prosecution is that the complainant is unemployed and a resident of Abokobi.

According to prosecution, the victim is a class two pupil, residing with her mother, who is the complainant in the case.



It said Ahiabu also resided at Abokobi with the complainant.



Prosecution said on May 29, 2023, at about 10:00am, the victim was hungry and asked the complainant for money to buy bread.



The prosecutor told the court that the complainant asked the victim to wash some bowls whiles he cooked some food for him.



“The victim did not understand and was still insisting that complainant give him money for bread.”

The prosecution said the complainant out of anger canned the victim because he refused to wash the bowls as instructed.



It said Ahiabu who showed up at the place, asked the victim what the problem was, and he (the victim) told the accused that he was hungry.



Prosecution said the accused then asked him to follow him to his house for food and the victim obliged.



It said on reaching the house, the accused person sent the victim into his room, and he gave him some bread and a drink.



After eating, prosecution said the accused person took off his clothes and instructed the victim to do same. He had anal sex with the victim.

Prosecution said the victim shouted for help, but the accused asked him to shut up or else he would not give him any drink again.



The court heard that after the act, the accused person sent the victim home and asked him not to disclose the act to anyone.



The same day, prosecution said, the victim who could not stand the pain in his anus, informed her mother who inspected her anus and saw blood in the victim’s anus.



Prosecution said a report was made to the Police and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.