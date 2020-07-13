Crime & Punishment

Mason in police grips for defilement

The suspect, Phillip Gyan was arrested for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl

A 37-year-old mason is in the grips of the Benso police for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The suspect, Phillip Gyan, was said to have lured the victim into an uncompleted building and defiled her.



Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei, Benso station officer, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



He said in the early hours of Saturday, July 11, 2020, one Abdul Mustapha, a resident, of Benso in the Tarkwa-Nsueam Municipality, together with some men arrested the suspect and the victim.

The complainant claimed he chanced on Gyan forcibly having sexual intercourse with the victim in an uncompleted building and allegedly videoed the act to serve as evidence.



A medical form was issued to the victim's mother to send her to the hospital for examination and treatment.



Chief Inspector Osei said the suspect was in police custody awaiting prosecution.

