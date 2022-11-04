Mason jailed three years for unlawful entry and stealing

File photo

Source: GNA

An ex-convict and mason aged 22, George Ernest Gyabaah has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region for unlawful entry and stealing.

Gyabaah pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful entry and not guilty to the charge of stealing.



Police Chief Inspector (P/C Inspt.) Robert Apelkiwine told the Court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako that the complainant is a mechanic and a grocery shopkeeper living at Nkrankwanta where the convict is also a resident in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.



The Prosecutor said at about 0630 hours on Sunday, September 25 this year, the complainant went to the shop and found out that a thief had broken and unlawfully entered the shop to steal cash amount of GHS 6000.00 which were made up of different denominations, including coins placed in a drawer and under a box.

P/C Inspt. Apelkiwine added that the complainant then reported the case to the Police at Nkrankwanta, saying with the assistance of some residents the accused was arrested to assist in investigations.



He said the convict admitted the offences in his cautioned statement to the Police in the presence of an independent witness, adding that after the Police investigation Gyabaah was charged with the offences.



The convict appealed to the Court for mercy and forgiveness, saying because he had suffered severe beatings and injuries that had rendered his male organ dysfunctional.