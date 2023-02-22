Mason remanded over having unnatural canal of minor

File Photo

Source: GNA

A 41-year-old mason who is accused of having sex with a three-year-old girl through her anus at Amrahia, near Adenta has been remanded into Police custody by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Richard Amoako charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah and ordered the prosecution to file disclosures by the next adjourned date to enable the court to conduct a case management conference.



It also directed the Police to ascertain the abode of the accused person to enable the court to consider bail.



The prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario and Inspector Eric Abban said the complainant was a 39-year-old trader residing in Amrahia with the victim.



The prosecution said the accused person resided in the same area as the complainant and the victim.



On February 11, 2023, at about 12:05 pm, the complainant allegedly went to sell with the victim in front of the accused person’s house.

The prosecution said the accused person came around and when he was on his way home, the victim cried and wanted to follow the accused person.



It said the accused then took the victim away and later when the complainant went for her, she saw blood “coming from the victim’s anus”.



The prosecution said the complainant asked the victim who “did that to her”, and she stated that it was the accused who inserted his finger into her anus.



It said the complainant on hearing reported the matter to the Police where a medical form was issued to her to go to the hospital for treatment.



The prosecution said investigations, however, had established that the accused “did not use his finger but instead had sexual intercourse with her through her anus”.



It said the accused was, therefore, picked by the Police.