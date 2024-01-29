Mass drug administration for onchocerciasis takes off on Monday

File photo

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Health Directorate in the Western Region will from Monday, January 29 to February 12, 2024, begin Mass Drug Administration (MDA) for onchocerciasis (river blindness).

The twelve-day exercise which would cover eight districts, forms part of an effort by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to eliminate the disease in the municipality by 2030.



Briefing journalist in Tarkwa, Ms Wilhelmina Tiwaah Duah, Municipal Director of Health Services, said pregnant mothers, mothers who delivered in a week, seriously sick persons, and those under 90cm in height would be exempted from the exercise.



She said it was important that all community members received full treatment as directed by their trained volunteers to break the cycle of transmission and eliminate the disease.



“Please cooperate fully with the community drug distributors and report to the nearest health facility, if you experience any side effects after taking the medication” Ms Duah advised.



Highlighting more on the programme, the Municipal Director of Health Services indicated that “if you live in these communities, you are at risk of contracting river blindness. The disease-carrying blackflies are present here.”

“The blackflies normally like areas with fast flowing rivers or streams and we have a lot here, so the directorate is therefore encouraging everyone to embrace this mass drug administration.



We should accept the people into our homes and take the medication as prescribed, there are directions and guidelines on the number of pills that each person has to take based on their height measurement” She stated.



According to Ms Duah, river blindness could lead to painful itching, skin disorders, eye lesions, and even permanent blindness if left untreated.



“Taking the drug during this campaign can prevent you and your loved ones from the severe consequences of river blindness. It can only take a small effort to gain lifelong protection” She added.



Ms Duah assured the public that “treatment is free and very safe, there is no reason not to take part and secure your health. When our volunteers in GHS T’ shirts visit your home, be ready to take the medication. Do not miss this important opportunity to protect yourself and community from river blindness.”