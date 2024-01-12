Massive defection hits NPP in Ketu North

NPP flag

In a surprising turn of events, some youth in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region, believed to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), citinewsroom.com reports.

Their decision, announced on January 11, 2024, is attributed to their dissatisfaction with what they perceive as the incompetent leadership of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government.



Several of the youth, some of whom held executive positions within the NPP in the region, expressed their inability to continue supporting a government they view as failing.



In an interview with Citi News, Bernard Akpabli Agbeli, a former youth organizer of the NPP in the area, explained their stance: “Already, I have declared my total support for John Mahama and the NDC. We will campaign for them, and we will make sure that we win the presidential and will form the majority in the parliamentary election. I was the polling station youth organiser, formerly polling station organiser; I was constituency youth organiser as well.”

He further elaborated, “So I’ve served this party [NPP] for about 27 years now. Everybody knows me very well in the Volta Region here, and the leadership of the party in the region also knows me; they know how hard-working I am. This government is not ruling us well. So it is because of that I took this decision.”



