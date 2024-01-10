Massive investment in digitalization impacting immensely on the country – Dr Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that massive investment in digitalization by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has immensely impacted the nation’s ability to successfully implement many digital initiatives for the benefit of Ghanaians.

He noted that the implementation of the national identification system, the national property addressing system, mobile money interoperability and others have helped to make life easier, reduced corruption and increased government revenue.



He made this known on January 9, 2024 in Accra when he addressed the 75th Annual New Year School, at the University of Ghana, Legon.



“After seven years of massive investments in digitalization, I highlighted the immense impact it is having on our nation through the successful implementation of many digital initiatives, including the digital national identification system, which is resolving the issue of national identity, the national property addressing system, which provides unique addresses to every property in Ghana, the mobile money interoperability, which has significantly ensured financial inclusion, as well as the digitisation of government services in many areas such as, the ports, passports, DVLA, NHIS, etc, which is ensuring more efficiency, making things easier for the people, reducing corruption and increasing government revenue,” Dr Bawumia reiterated after his address.

He added that “in this era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, leveraging our growing digital economy and making technology more accessible to teaching and learning, are, indeed, the way to go, and we are committed to doing that.”



The theme for the 75th Annual New Year School is: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development.”