Massive transfers hit Police Service ahead of December polls

General News Tue, 14 Jul 2020
Scores of senior police officers have been transferred in the latest shake-up to hit the service.
Over 50 senior officers have been moved from their current work stations.
The changes take immediate effect, Starr News sources revealed.
The development comes few months ahead of the 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections.
According to Starr News sources, the Inspector General of Police approved the transfers last Friday.
Affected officers are to be informed anytime soon.
Source: Starr FM
