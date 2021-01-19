Mastercard Foundation Scholars assist Bosomtwe-Oyoko Community Day SHS

The donated items included exercise books, pens and notepads

The Bosomtwe-Oyoko Community Day Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region, has received educational materials and dustbins to enhance academic work and environmental-sanitation.

The items, including exercise books, pens and notepads were donated by the Mastercard Foundation Scholars of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Scholars studying under the 3+1+1 Accelerated Degree Programme (IADP) at the Arizona State University (ASU) in the United States of America (USA).



Ms. Afia Ampomah Awuah, Programme Manager of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme (MCFSP), KNUST, presenting the items to the Management of the School, said the gesture was in line with the activities marking the Scholars’ International Day of Service.



The Day affords Mastercard Foundation Scholars globally the opportunity to give back to their immediate communities by embarking on outreach programmes for the benefit of the society.



Ms. Ampomah Awuah emphasized that: “For Mastercard Foundation Scholars, giving back is deeply personal and rooted in their journey as ethical leaders and change-makers in training.”



The Programme Manager encouraged the beneficiary students to be serious with their education since the MCFSP at KNUST offered scholarships to brilliant-but-needy students who had completed SHS with good grades.



She urged the students to visit the Programme’s website and social media platforms for more information on the scholarship opportunities available for them.

The Reverend Father Dr. Stephen Jantuah, Chief Counsellor, Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at KNUST, urged the students to work in accordance with their motto “dedication and hard work”.



This, he said, was the only way they could achieve their aspirations in life.



Master Abraham Kudiabor, the Scholars’ Representative, affirmed their resolve to serve humanity with commitment to give hope to the poor and needy in the society.



Receiving the items, Mr. Philip Asamoah Gyamfi, the Senior Housemaster, Bosomtwe-Oyoko Community Day SHS, expressed gratitude to the Scholars and MCFSP at KNUST Secretariat for the kind gesture.



He hoped that the relationship between the two institutions would go a long way to help give hope to the younger generation of Ghanaian students.



As part of the commemoration of the International Day of Service, the Scholars also had interactions with the students on topics, including teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, as well as issues on academic work and introduction to scholarship opportunities after school.