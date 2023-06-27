0
Masturbation reduces sperm volume, not quality - Dr. Richard Eghan

In Ghana, masturbation is a very sensitive topic as it is woven into cultural, spiritual, or religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, according to a publication by Healthline, an estimated 27 to 40 percent of women and 41 to 65 percent of men reported masturbating within the past few months.

However, Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Green Medical Centres, Dr. Richard Eghan, has stated that masturbation does not present any dire consequences apart from a reduction in sperm volume.

“Masturbation is just an activity where somebody is enjoying themselves sitting down and doing the same thing they would have done with a woman,” Mr. Eghan stated on the GTV’s Breakfast Show.

He made this statement when he was asked by Kafui Dey if masturbation by men affects the quality of sperm.

“Because you do it quite often and you are releasing and discharging sperm quite often, the only thing that masturbation can do is reduce your sperm volume,” he explained.

