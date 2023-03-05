Match Report: Hearts of Oak beat Akufo-Addo's Asante Kotoko to win President's Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak have conquered Asante Kotoko to win the President's Cup on the eve of Ghana's 65th Independence Day anniversary.

The Phobians emerged victorious in 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League matchday 20 fixture which served as the Presdient's Cup after beating their rivals Asante Kotoko by a lone goal.



Black Galaxies defender, Konadu Yiadom scored the only goal in the game to win the trophy of the season for Accra Hearts of Oak in a game that saw a lot of chances but terrible conversions.



Accra Hearts of Oak started the game as the better team and created good chances but the brilliance of Danlad Ibrahim prevented the Phobians from scoring in the opening minutes of the game.



Asante Kotoko turned the tide after the 6th-minute mark but Steve Mukwala couldn't also take his chance after coming face to face with goalkeeper Richard Ayi. The shot of the Uganadan went off target to the surprise of many.



Accra Hearts of Oak came in again in the 20th minute but Danlad again made three saves within a split of seconds and the first half ended goalless in a fiercely contested game.



The second half saw a more determined Accra Hearts of Oak but their wastefulness also let them down till the freekick in the 55th minute.

Linda Mtange delivered a good cross in the box and Konadu Yiadom was there to head into an empty net after goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim stepped off his line to defend the ball.



Asante Kotoko came in stronger with Steven Mukwala nearly scoring the equalizer but was denied by the post.



Accra Hearts of Oak have now won the President's Cup for the second successive time. They get the three points, GH₵ 50,000, and the trophy.



The Phobians have now accumulated 31 points after 20 games and are occupying the 4th position on the league table while Kotoko have dropped to 5th.







