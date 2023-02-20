Mathew Nda elected as Jomoro NPP Constituency Chairman

A 56-year-old businessman from Half Assini, Mathew Nda, has been elected as the constituency chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Jomoro of the Western Region.
The Jomoro NPP Constituency Executives election was put on hold due to the parliamentary election petition against the NDC MP for the area, Dorcas Afo-Toffey.
The national executives of the party put the Jomoro election on hold in order to concentrate on the election petition, but unfortunately, the Sekondi High Court ruled in favour of the NDC MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey.
At the end of the keenly contested election held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Mpataba Community Center, Mr. Matthew Nda polled 435 votes to win the chairmanship race by beating his main contenders, Marshall Akainyah, who had 368 votes, Eric Muah, who polled 168 votes, and Francis Adjei, who managed to get 134 votes.
The secretary position went to Moses Andoh from Elubo, who polled 485 votes to beat Thomas Ackatia Kwasi, who polled 349 votes, Emmanuel Amihere, who got 169 votes, and Anthony Annor, who managed to get 79 votes.
Augustine Nwolley polled 433 votes to emerge victorious in the organizer position by beating his main contenders, Bediako Yaw Adams, who polled 304 votes, Andrews Acquah, who polled 179 votes, and Isaac Gyeni, who got 169 votes.
Speaking after the declaration of the results, Mathew Nda expressed his profound appreciation to the delegates for giving him the mandate to steer affairs of the Jomoro NPP for the next four years.
He vowed to unite the party's rank and file in the area in order to reclaim the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for the party in 2024.
He also called on the NPP members to rally behind the newly elected constituency executives and the NPP government.
Jomoro constituency election results
Chairmanship Race
Eric Muah = 168 votes
Francis Adjei = 134 votes
Matthew Nda = 435 votes, Winner
Akainyah Marshall = 368 votes
Rejected = 4 votes
First Vice Chairmanship Race
John Yankey = 262 votes
Samuel Namoah Polley = 268 votes
James Bogolo Forbah = 147 votes
Joseph Armah = 397 votes, Winner
Rejected = 3 votes
Spoiled = 4 votes
Second Vice Chairmanship Race
Cyrus Kwame Wilson = 395 votes, Winner
Assi Kofi John = 150 votes
Ateiku Jackson = 328 votes
Joseph Nyanke = 115 votes
Daniel Kwame Nda = 101 votes
Rejected = 11 votes
Secretary Position
Emmanuel Amihere = 169 votes
Kwasi Akatia Thomas = 349 votes
Anthony Annor = 79 votes
Moses Andoh = 485 votes, Winner
Assistant Secretary Position
Paul Ackah = 215 votes
Francis Tando = 405 votes, Winner
Alex Muah = 177 votes
Joseph N. Blay = 293 votes
Rejected = 6 votes
Women's Organizer
Issifu Tasala = 657 votes, Winner
Felicia Rock Ndede = 288 votes
Gloria Arthur = 77 votes
Mary Ackah Mensah = 58 votes
Spoiled = 12 votes
Organizer
Augustine K. Nwolley = 433 votes, Winner
Gyeni Isaac = 169 votes
Andrews Acquah = 179 votes
Bediako Yaw Adams = 304 votes
Rejected = 4 votes
Spoiled = 1 vote
Youth Organizer
Moses Kwofie = 292 votes
Patrick Kpolley = 335 votes
Annor Kwasi Patrick = 457 votes, Winner
Spoiled = 5 votes
Treasurer
Benjamin Kwaw Govina = 338 votes
Emmanuel Asuachi Erzoah = 282 votes
Sabina Mensah Forjoe = 453 votes, Winner
Rejected = 14 votes
Nasara Coordinator
Alhaji Ibrahim Nuhu = 399 votes
Alhassan Dramani = 474 votes, Winner
Ekobo Ibrahim Junior = 201 votes
Spoiled = 18 votes