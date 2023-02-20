0
Menu
News

Mathew Nda elected as Jomoro NPP Constituency Chairman

New NPP Chairman Elect The new Jomoro NPP Constituency Chairman, Mathew Nda

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

A 56-year-old businessman from Half Assini, Mathew Nda, has been elected as the constituency chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Jomoro of the Western Region.

The Jomoro NPP Constituency Executives election was put on hold due to the parliamentary election petition against the NDC MP for the area, Dorcas Afo-Toffey.

The national executives of the party put the Jomoro election on hold in order to concentrate on the election petition, but unfortunately, the Sekondi High Court ruled in favour of the NDC MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey.

At the end of the keenly contested election held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Mpataba Community Center, Mr. Matthew Nda polled 435 votes to win the chairmanship race by beating his main contenders, Marshall Akainyah, who had 368 votes, Eric Muah, who polled 168 votes, and Francis Adjei, who managed to get 134 votes.

The secretary position went to Moses Andoh from Elubo, who polled 485 votes to beat Thomas Ackatia Kwasi, who polled 349 votes, Emmanuel Amihere, who got 169 votes, and Anthony Annor, who managed to get 79 votes.

Augustine Nwolley polled 433 votes to emerge victorious in the organizer position by beating his main contenders, Bediako Yaw Adams, who polled 304 votes, Andrews Acquah, who polled 179 votes, and Isaac Gyeni, who got 169 votes.

Speaking after the declaration of the results, Mathew Nda expressed his profound appreciation to the delegates for giving him the mandate to steer affairs of the Jomoro NPP for the next four years.

He vowed to unite the party's rank and file in the area in order to reclaim the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for the party in 2024.

He also called on the NPP members to rally behind the newly elected constituency executives and the NPP government.

Jomoro constituency election results

Chairmanship Race

Eric Muah = 168 votes

Francis Adjei = 134 votes

Matthew Nda = 435 votes, Winner

Akainyah Marshall = 368 votes

Rejected = 4 votes

First Vice Chairmanship Race

John Yankey = 262 votes

Samuel Namoah Polley = 268 votes

James Bogolo Forbah = 147 votes

Joseph Armah = 397 votes, Winner

Rejected = 3 votes

Spoiled = 4 votes

Second Vice Chairmanship Race

Cyrus Kwame Wilson = 395 votes, Winner

Assi Kofi John = 150 votes

Ateiku Jackson = 328 votes

Joseph Nyanke = 115 votes

Daniel Kwame Nda = 101 votes

Rejected = 11 votes

Secretary Position

Emmanuel Amihere = 169 votes

Kwasi Akatia Thomas = 349 votes

Anthony Annor = 79 votes

Moses Andoh = 485 votes, Winner

Assistant Secretary Position

Paul Ackah = 215 votes

Francis Tando = 405 votes, Winner

Alex Muah = 177 votes

Joseph N. Blay = 293 votes

Rejected = 6 votes

Women's Organizer

Issifu Tasala = 657 votes, Winner

Felicia Rock Ndede = 288 votes

Gloria Arthur = 77 votes

Mary Ackah Mensah = 58 votes

Spoiled = 12 votes

Organizer

Augustine K. Nwolley = 433 votes, Winner

Gyeni Isaac = 169 votes

Andrews Acquah = 179 votes

Bediako Yaw Adams = 304 votes

Rejected = 4 votes

Spoiled = 1 vote

Youth Organizer

Moses Kwofie = 292 votes

Patrick Kpolley = 335 votes

Annor Kwasi Patrick = 457 votes, Winner

Spoiled = 5 votes

Treasurer

Benjamin Kwaw Govina = 338 votes

Emmanuel Asuachi Erzoah = 282 votes

Sabina Mensah Forjoe = 453 votes, Winner

Rejected = 14 votes

Nasara Coordinator

Alhaji Ibrahim Nuhu = 399 votes

Alhassan Dramani = 474 votes, Winner

Ekobo Ibrahim Junior = 201 votes

Spoiled = 18 votes

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku