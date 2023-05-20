1
Matron grabbed with alleged stolen school food consignment

MATRON ITEMS3.png The matron was arrested by Mr Mark Oduro, the Assembly member of Asukawkaw Electoral Area

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: GNA

Madam Cynthia Delarko, a matron at the Asukawkaw Senior High School (SHS) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region has been arrested for allegedly stealing food consignment meant for the School.

The matron was arrested by Mr Mark Oduro, the Assembly member of Asukawkaw Electoral Area upon tip-off and handed over to the Katanga Police for further investigations.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Oduro listed the food items to include bags of rice, bags of beans, canned tomatoes in large and small sizes, and a gallon of frytol vegetable oil.

He indicated that the matron’s action was not first as previous ones went unnoticed and decided to track the subsequent movement of food consignment meant to feed students.

He told GNA that the suspect was apprehended for her action, which tended to undermine the government’s free SHS policy.

Mr John Sitsofe Nukunu, Headmaster of the School remained tight-lipped about the development and demanded authorization from the GNA to speak on the matter.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Kennedy Frimpong, Katanga Police commander however confirmed the arrest and said her docket was being built.

Source: GNA
