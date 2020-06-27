Politics

Maturity at it's best - Kwadaso MP visits Dr Nyarko at home to congratulate him

Hon Dr Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, the defeated Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency together with his supporters visited the victor of yesterday's parliamentary primaries, Dr Kingsley Nyarko at his residence to congratulate him.

As William Arthur Ward put it, to bear defeat with dignity, to accept criticism with poise, to receive honors with humility - these are marks of maturity and graciousness. This is the definition of matured politician which Hon Dr S K Nuamah has demonstrated today.This show of maturity is very rare in our modern politics and democracy which must be emulated by all standard.



In Adwuma Wura Hon Dr S K Nuamah's congratulatory remarks to the elected Parliamentary Candidate for Kwadaso Constituency, he reiterated his unflinching support for Dr Nyarko and assured to work with him to ensure they increase our party votes from 90.3% to 95% during the December 7th,2020 Polls.

He further added that the NPP party and Kwadaso Constituency were victors. We must all ensure that the party keeps winning especially in the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



In conclusion, he charged all supporters to unite and work hard for victory 2020 and beyond. Adwuma Wura congratulated Dr Nyarko once again and commended him for a contest well fought.

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

