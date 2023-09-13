Mavis Hawa Koomson throws weight behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to end Ghana's 8-year power swing

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has unequivocally endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the best candidate to break the nation's recurring 8-year cycle of power alternation.

Hawa Koomson emphasized that Bawumia is the sole individual capable of narrating the government's accomplishments and articulating why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) deserves re-election in 2024.



"Dr. Bawumia is the very one who can break the '8.'



"He has worked with President Akufo-Addo for the past eight years. He knows where we started from and where we are now. So he has a story to tell. Apart from Dr. Bawumia, nobody can tell the story of the government, and that is why we are all supporting him."



Addressing the perception that Bawumia lacks decision-making authority in the government, Hawa Koomson countered, noting that while he serves as Vice President, he is not a mere rubber stamp and can exercise independent decision-making when in charge.



She clarified that, "If you say he's part of the government, yes, but he's only a vice, he's supporting the president. He has no say. When the president is not there, Dr. Bawumia cannot chair cabinet meetings or sign any documents unless the president asks him to do it on his behalf. So when he's in charge, he can make decisions on his own," citinewsroom.com quoted the Minister.

Hawa Koomson confidently predicted that Bawumia would secure a resounding victory in the NPP's presidential primaries scheduled for November, citing his immense popularity, experience, and grassroots support as the key factors in his favor.



The NPP is set to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4. Apart from Dr. Bawumia, the other three contenders in the race include Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister for Agriculture; and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



