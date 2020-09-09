General News

Mawuena Trebarh explains why NDC’s 2020 manifesto has a ‘people-centred flavour’

A member of the communications team of John Dramani Mahama’s 2020 campaign, Mawuena Trebarh, has touted the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto as a unique document.

Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the launch of the policy document on Monday, September 7, 2020, Mrs Trebarh explained that the many interventions in the document can be traced to sentiments of ordinary Ghanaians drawn from all parts of the country.



“The very genesis of this manifesto – the foundations of this manifesto – was built on the comments, the inputs, the anxieties and the concerns that were raised by people in these rural communities about what they want to see happen in their communities,” she said.



The People’s Manifesto was put together by a team of 21 experts in various fields and divided into six key areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.



The launch of the manifesto at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has been described as a well-branded and successful event.



Commenting on the thinking that went into drawing up the manifesto, Mawuena Trebarh said Ghanaians living in the urban and rural areas have similar aspirations although the specifics may be different.

“I think the fact that His Excellency John Mahama had the foresight that we will initiate a process of consultation across the country…gives this manifesto a very distinct flavour to the kinds of interventions that we have put forward,” she said.



She said the interventions are rooted in the concerns that people have raised.



She said in the coming days the party will go back to the rural and urban communities to say “you spoke, we have listened, we have heard and therefore what we are proposing to do when you give us the mandate is a reflection of the things that you want addressed.”





