May Day: Duffuor calls for genuine desire to protect public purse

Aspiring presidential candidate of NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is calling on the government to demonstrate genuine commitment in protecting the public purse.

In a statement titled ‘Appreciating Our Labour Day With Greater Commitment’ to celebrate the Ghanaian worker, Dr. Duffuor stated that actions by managers of the public purse must reflect this year’s theme “Protecting incomes and pensions in the era of economic crisis: Our responsibility”.



“Worldwide, the efforts and contributions of workers to the growth of economies, is being appreciated and celebrated today. In Ghana, we are celebrating our Day under the theme: Protecting incomes and pensions in the era of economic crisis: Our responsibility,” he said.



“As apt as the theme is, there must be a genuine desire and commitment from the purse managers and policymakers to breathe life into the theme. “Responsible” management of our economy is well reflected in the theme: it must not be just rhetoric,” Dr. Duffuor stated.

He continued: “Indeed, the nation is bedevilled with crisis on many fronts and incomes and pensions are falling apart.



“A Better Ghana has been built before and can be built again with the right tools. I wish all workers of Ghana well on this day for the celebration of Labour."



“Let us keep hope alive and embrace the future with greater optimism.”