3
Menu
News

May Day: Duffuor calls for genuine desire to protect public purse

Dr Kwabena Duffuor Dr Kwabena Duffuor.jpeg Aspiring presidential candidate of NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is calling on the government to demonstrate genuine commitment in protecting the public purse.

In a statement titled ‘Appreciating Our Labour Day With Greater Commitment’ to celebrate the Ghanaian worker, Dr. Duffuor stated that actions by managers of the public purse must reflect this year’s theme “Protecting incomes and pensions in the era of economic crisis: Our responsibility”.

“Worldwide, the efforts and contributions of workers to the growth of economies, is being appreciated and celebrated today. In Ghana, we are celebrating our Day under the theme: Protecting incomes and pensions in the era of economic crisis: Our responsibility,” he said.

“As apt as the theme is, there must be a genuine desire and commitment from the purse managers and policymakers to breathe life into the theme. “Responsible” management of our economy is well reflected in the theme: it must not be just rhetoric,” Dr. Duffuor stated.

He continued: “Indeed, the nation is bedevilled with crisis on many fronts and incomes and pensions are falling apart.

“A Better Ghana has been built before and can be built again with the right tools. I wish all workers of Ghana well on this day for the celebration of Labour."

“Let us keep hope alive and embrace the future with greater optimism.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: