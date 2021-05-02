May Day: Workers will get their due remuneration if we come to power – NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary NDC

The main opposition NDC has promised to restore hope to Ghanaian workers and a better working condition under a future NDC government.

In a message to Workers to commemorate the May Day celebration, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said: “a future NDC government will commit to a much better handling of the economy and award them their due remuneration in recognition of their sterling role in lifting high the flag of Ghana.”



The statement added: “This is a non-negotiable assurance that we owe to workers in order to maintain their faith in the choice they have made to serve this nation for both the present and future generations.”



The party thus encouraged workers to give off their best despite the difficulties posed by the global pandemic.



“In the face of the abject hopelessness generated by the appalling incompetence of the Akufo-Addo government, and compounded by the devastating onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NDC urges workers to continue to commit themselves to their work and the nation in order to lubricate the wheels of progress and development.”



Below is the statement from the NDC

NATIONAL SECRETARIAT



P.O BOX AN 5825



ACCRA-NORTH, GHANA



NDC MESSAGE TO THE WORKERS OF GHANA ON MAY DAY, 2021



On the occasion of May Day 2021, the National Democratic Congress salutes all workers of Ghana. The NDC, as a Social Democratic party, solidarizes with the aspirations of the teeming workers of the country upon whose tireless labour the nation thrives.

In the face of the abject hopelessness generated by the appalling incompetence of the Akufo-Addo government, and compounded by the devastating onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NDC urges workers to continue to commit themselves to their work and the nation in order to lubricate the wheels of progress and development.



For it is their sweat and toil that stabilize the nation even as the people of Ghana continue to endure the scandal-ridden Akufo-Addo government.



We in the NDC are proud of our relationship with workers and we do hereby encourage them to stand tall in their unflinching loyalty to the cause of Ghana.



The NDC further assures all workers that a future NDC government will commit to a much better handling of the economy and award them their due remuneration in recognition of their sterling role in lifting high the flag of Ghana. This is a non-negotiable assurance that we owe to workers in order to maintain their faith in the choice they have made to serve this nation for both the present and future generations.



For their uncountable contributions to Ghana, their commitment and dedication to duty, for their love for and

loyalty to Ghana, we hail all the workers of Ghana.



LONG LIVE THE WORKERS OF GHANA!



LONG LIVE THE NDC!



LONG LIVE GHANA!!!



ISSUED ON 1st MAY, 2021

……..



(HON. JOHNSON ASIEDU-NKETIAH)



GENERAL SECRETARY