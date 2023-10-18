May God forgive all those who say Ghana is ripe for a coup – Former Methodist Bishop

Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu

Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu, former Methodist Bishop of Obuasi, has asked God to forgive those who claimed Ghana was ripe for a coup.

Such comments, according to the man of God, are reckless and irresponsible and will disrupt our democracy.



He stated that Ghana is a democratic country where people have the right to express their opinions on issues, but to suggest that we are ripe for a coup is reckless and irresponsible.



"As a result, I pray to God to forgive such people. We can only suggest and criticise when necessary. I’m praying to God to forgive such people. We are not hoping for the country to be destabilised.



"We do not want democracy to be jeopardised. Insults and violent comments should not be tolerated in our media. As someone who has witnessed previous coups, I will not support it. Ghana would have transformed better if coups had not occurred.



“We should not entertain people who make such reckless remarks,” he added.



He claimed that the perceived hardship and economic conditions we are experiencing are not the fault of the government.

He stated that the government had explained to Ghanaians the challenges we face, including the COVID-19 outbreak.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 85.7 FM’s Frontline that the difficulties we face today are influenced by external factors, and the government has done its best to address them.



Unemployment, in his opinion, has been a problem for many years and is not unique to this administration. As a result, he emphasised that we should not glorify those who promote coups, but rather ignore, blame, and despise them.



He urged Ghanaians to be patient as efforts to address the issues raised were underway. He then used the Bible’s story of the prostitute, whom the people wanted to stone to death, but Christ asked those who had ever sinned to cast the first stone.



Ghanaians, he said, would have to examine themselves and ask if they had contributed to the problems. He claimed that we are our own problems because many of us are involved in various activities that are causing the mess.



He claimed that the government had not announced that we should sell three tomatoes for GHC 10. We have made the decision, but we blame the government for our problems.