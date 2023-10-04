May car accidents, heart attacks kill thieving politicians – Kyiri Abosom prays

Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has invoked prayers against leaders in power stealing from state resources.

Politicians who come to power to steal from Ghanaians, according to the candidate and founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, shall die wretched deaths.



In his prayers, he asked God to use road accidents and other miserable means to end the lives of political leaders who steal from Ghanaians.



He described such leaders as armed robbers who use state power to rob the people of what they deserve.



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM in the UK on Drive Talk, he said “Any leader in power who will also steal from the state resources to run their campaigns must die even before they start their campaigns”.



“The leaders we have now are self-centred. They just came into office to steal from us rather than provide the growth we deserve.

"I’m there praying that all the leaders in authority today who are stealing from us or have taken from us die in car accidents. All those who have stolen our money and placed it in offshore accounts should perish in their sleep.



"Those who have stolen from us for their campaigns should die in deadly clashes, their bodies torn into pieces. These types of politicians are thieves, armed robbers, and reckless, selfish people.



"They must all die, and that is why I am praying and asking Ghanaians both home and abroad to help me in praying against these wicked people,” he told the host, Dr. Ren.



When asked why he would use such prayers when the Bible instructs us to forgive one another, he emphasised that “these politicians’ don’t deserve to live. They must perish in excruciating pain. They are evil, and evil people do not deserve to live,” he emphasized