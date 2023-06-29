1
May this Eid bring you and your loved ones joy, peace and blessings – Mahama

John Mahama12354 John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has wished all Ghanaians, especially Muslims a happy Eid celebration.

Read the full post below

May this Eid bring you and your loved ones joy, peace, and blessings.

Take a moment to reflect yet again on this special occasion’s importance. It is a time to remember the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim was willing to make to demonstrate his faith and devotion to Allah (SWT).

During this holy month of Ramadan, we have all worked hard to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, fasting, and acts of kindness.

As we come together to celebrate Eid ul Adha, let us continue to embody these values and honour the spirit of sacrifice passed down to us from our ancestors.

Eid Mubarak!

