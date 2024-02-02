Maybe Ghana government was afraid of Cheddar’s ‘revolutionary’ guests – PLO Lumumba mocks

PLO Lumumba

Patrick Lumumba, a Kenyan lawyer and known Pan-Africanist has revisited the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of a programme he was due to address in Accra earlier this year.

Speaking on Africn Streams, a Kenyan channel on January 22, he recounted how he and other guests got the news that the much-anticipated event had been cancelled by the government at the eleventh hour.



“It was unfortunate because I know that we were invited by the New Dawn foundation,” he said before stating the prowess of their host, Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar in the Pan-African space.



“This is an individual we work with in the Pan-African space and Bediako who invited us is quite a serious entrepreneur in many areas in the real estate and you can see what he wants,” he added.



Asked about possible motivation for the government’s action, he said it perhaps was borne out of fear about known position that he and the other guests have on current political events especially in the West African subregion.



“Barely two hours, we were driving to the place when we received a letter that the government was going to use the same space and they never used it anyway. So, it was a clever way of cancelling the thing. It is sad that we do not allow ideas to germinate.

“The government must have known about it… while people have been talking about coups, we have said these are revolutions which are in their early days. I am sure when they looked at us, some would have said these are dangerous individuals who must not be allowed to share this dangerous information,” he added.



WHY GHANA FEARS PAN-AFRICANISTS



What happens when you try to hold a pan-African convention on Kwame Nkrumah square in Ghana’s capital on Constitution Day? Simple answer, it gets cancelled by the government two hours before it’s due to start, over claims there’s been a double… pic.twitter.com/t45zyYdbcn — African Stream (@african_stream) January 31, 2024

