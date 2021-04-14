'Maybe the only forecast Asiedu Nketia knows is lotto' – Adom-Otchere

Johnson Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of the NDC

Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana (GEG) show host, Paul Adom-Otchere has hit back at his ‘uncle’ and former neighbour, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The two have in recent times exchanged "missiles" over what Asiedu Nketia has likened to lotto forecasting by Paul and the GEG team whilst the broadcaster insists it is political analysis from the stables of Cicero and Plato.



GhanaWeb monitored comments Adom-Otchere made on the April 13 edition of his show, directly responding to an earlier comment by Asiedu Nketia on Accra-based Asempa FM.



“I don’t know why he calls it lotto forecasting, it is political analysis, that is what political scientists do, that is what journalists do, that is what sports journalists do when they analyze and forecast between Real Madrid and Barcelona (as in) who is going to win.



“That is not lotto, maybe the only forecast Asiedu Nketia knows is lotto but that is analysis, he himself used the word ‘analysis’ so we are analyzing, we do not know who the NDC will select and we didn’t say here that we had spoken to any NDC guy.”



He continued his monologue: “It is called scholarly political analysis from the stables of Cicero, Asiedu Nketia do you understand that? Maybe because he studied administration at Legon school of admin, he is not familiar with this.

“We are accustomed to doing that but you can call it lotto forecasting if that is what you know. We put out the thesis, we anticipate the antithesis and we put out the synthesis,” he stressed.



Adom-Otchere also rejected the accusation that his so-called analysis was aimed at sowing discord within the NDC. According to him for over two decades, the GEG show has not even once attracted a legal suit of any kind.



He defended the show’s decision to publish potential pairings of how the NDC was likely to line up by way of presidential candidate and running mate for the 2024 elections.



Asiedu Nketia told Asempa FM that Paul’s activities were clearly targeted at discrediting particular party leaders when asked any two-party members besides former president John Dramani Mahama that could lead the party into an election, he picked the Asempa show host and Paul Adom-Otchere.