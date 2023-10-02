Mayor, MP, Minister, Member of Council of State: Profile of late ET Mensah

The late ET Mensah with ex-president John Dramani Mahama

The death has been reported of Enoch Teye Mensah, reputed to be one of the finest politicians from the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) days into the Fourth Republican dispensation.

ET Mensah as he is widely known, served in several public leadership roles, as one-time as a Mayor of Accra pre-1992.



He would later enter Parliament and rise through the ranks to become a Minister and a leader in Parliament before joining the Council of State as an elected member for the Greater Accra Region.



He died in South Africa where he was reportedly receiving medical treatment.



He also has strong footprints in the sports administration and in the planning of what is present-day Greater Accra.



Whos is ET Mensah, a profile of the trained accountant is presented below:



It was culled from the website of the Council of State

Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah was born in May 1946 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



He holds Master of Arts(MA) in Theological Studies from the Vision International University, Romana, California. He is a Fellow of good standing of the Institute of Financial Accountants (FFA), Institute of Administrative Accountants (IAA), Member of National Association of Public Accountants (USA) and Member of the Institute of Piblic Accountant (FIBA), Australia.



Hon. ET Mensah worked in various capacities as Public Servant and Finest Politician which have over the years endeared him to the hearts of many people both within and outside Ghana.



He, as a politician, was the PNDC Metropolitan Secretary for Accra(Mayor of Accra), the capital city of Ghana, for ten(10) years(1982-1992). During his tenure of office as Mayor, Accra witnessed many developmental projects which were unprecedented in the history of Ghana. He is the architect of how the city of Accra looks like today.



In 1992 when the country was ushered into democratic governance, Hon. ET Mensah became the Deputy PNDC Secretary for Youth and Sports. By dint of hardwork, dedication and valor, he was promoted to substantive Minister of Youth and Sports from April,1993 to January 6, 2001.



He introduced professional football and Premier League. Clubs were directed to register a corporate entities. He also introduced Sports policy, player transfer and sponsorship programmes. National Youth Policy was rolled out in 1999.

He was a Founding Member, National Youth organizer and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for many years.



He founded TEIN and was the MP for Ningo Prampram Constituency for unprecented five consecutive times (20 years), Minister of Employment & Social Welfare and also acted as Minister of Education and Agriculture.



He served as a Member of Government Task Force to oversee the implementation of the President’s Priority Projects at the Office of the President.



He was currently a member of The Council of State for Greater Accra Region.