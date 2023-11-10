Mayor Sackey inspects ongoing sanitation, education projects in Accra

Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, inspecting one of the education projects

Source: AMA

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, has inspected the progress of work at ongoing sanitation and education project sites in the metropolis.

The projects include a sanitation court in the heart of the city, a 10-seater ultra-modern water closet toilet facility at Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District, a child care facility for informal workers at Old Fadama (Agbogbloshie) as well as a 3-storey 18-Unit classroom block & 3-unit nursery block with a computer laboratory, library, laboratories for the Independence Avenue Cluster of Schools.



The Mayor who was accompanied by the Metro Coordinating Director, Douglas N. K. Annoful, and other management staff embarked on the working visit to project sites on Wednesday, November 8, to assess the progress, address potential challenges associated with the projects as well as reiterate the Assembly’s 's commitment to enhancing public infrastructure.



Speaking to journalists during the onsite inspection of the projects, the Mayor expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the projects emphasizing its significance to citizens.



She disclosed that works on the sanitation court were expected to be completed soon, adding that components of the project include a courtroom, judges chamber, registrar and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) office, conference and dockets room, cells, offices for court staff, and washrooms among others.



The sanitation court she said when completed would help enforce sanitation bylaws and speedily deal with sanitation-related offenses in the city.

"We are very hopeful the court will be completed as scheduled and this is very crucial for maintaining cleanliness and ensuring prompt resolution of sanitation-related cases", she said.



Touching on the three-storey building, eighteen-unit classroom block, and a three-unit nursery block with ancillary facilities for the Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools, the Mayor said the project was 80 percent complete and was hopeful the project would be completed by the end of the year.



She reiterated that the school project when completed would enhance the quality of teaching and learning as well as increase school contact hours between teachers and pupils.



She also indicated that the rationale for supporting urban migrants with a child daycare centre was to enable parents to focus on their work, as well as facilitate social integration, and contribute to the long-term development of both the migrants and their children.



The Mayor and her entourage also paid a working visit to a temporary office space for the Metro Electoral Commission (EC), an abandoned uncompleted office block for the AMA near the Kaneshie Pentecost, a dilapidated footbridge at Kaneshie, among others.