Mayor of Accra leads German delegation to Ga Traditional Council

Elizabeth K.T. and the delegation from Germany at the Ga Traditional Council

Source: AMA

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, has led a delegation from the city of Freiburg in Germany to pay a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse at the Ga Traditional Council.

The German delegation led by the Mayor of Freiburg, Martin W.W Horn, is in Accra on a week's visit as part of the sister-city relationship existing between the two cities.



Introducing the delegation to the Ga Traditional council, the Mayor of Accra said, the German team was visiting Accra to deepen the existing bilateral relationship between the two cities.



She disclosed that the delegation as part of their visit would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on all exchange programs " between the two cities, to foster cooperation among students and health professionals."



Mayor Horns, in a remark, said the city of Freiburg was in a sister city relationship with 22 cities across the globe including Accra adding that his city believed in international friendship and solidarity as well as cooperation.



"We believe in international friendship and solidarity... We believe that we have to face the global change, together, we need projects between cities and that is why we brought expertise in the field of business, mobility, female empowerment, start-ups as well as economic development, " he said.

He also used the opportunity to express their appreciation to the King of Ga state, for the warm reception and display of rich cultural heritage.



He also sympathised with the King and people of Accra for the death of the late Ga Manye (Queen mother of the Ga state), Naa Dedei Omaedru lll, and signed the book of condolence opened in her memory.



The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in an address, was optimistic the sister city relationship between the two cities had a lot to contribute both mutually and bilaterally.



"We see this as a chalking a milestone because we believe that there is so much we can talk about especially our cultural diversity... Today is a great day, " he said.