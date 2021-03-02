Mayor of Accra takes first coronavirus jab, tours vaccination centres

Mohammed Adjei Sowah visited some vaccination centres

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah and the Coordinating Director, Mr Benjamin Armah have taken their first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The two officials of the Assembly were vaccinated publicly at the Mamprobi Hospital, on Tuesday as part of the national awareness campaign to encourage Ghanaians to be vaccinated against COVID-19.



Soon after the jab, the two waited for the mandatory 10 minutes after which they were given a COVID-19 vaccination card which had their details, serial numbers of the vile of vaccines they took as well as the next date to take the second dose.



Addressing the media after the vaccination, Mayor Sowah said the vaccine was safe and encourage all city dwellers to take an active interest in the exercise and get vaccinated.



He appealed to all those who have been vaccinated to be ambassadors by educating and encouraging others in their communities to get vaccinated and also urged city dwellers to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



He assured that the Assembly would intensify education about the vaccination exercise in communities as well as provide the requirements.

The Mayor and his team later visited the Mamprobi police station, Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital as well as the Kaneshie and Ussher Polyclinics where the vaccination exercise was being carried out to assess the process and challenges.



The Director of Metro Health, Dr Turkson Cofie said 32 vaccination centres had been earmarked for the exercise adding that all logistics had been deployed to ensure a smooth process.



She also urged all target groups (Health Care Workers, Frontline Security Personnel, Persons with known Underlying Medical conditions, 60+ years old Persons, Frontline workers of the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, Teachers above 50 years and other Essential Services Providers) to avail themselves and get vaccinated as part of measures to fight against the spread of the virus.



Present at the Mamprobi Hospital was the Former Mayor of Accra and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Hon Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije who also got vaccinated.

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly