Mayor of Columbus welcomes Ghana Festival in Ohio

Mayor Andrew J Ginther

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

Ghana pulsates with life. From the bustle of downtown Accra to the atmospheric adobe villages of the north, from the ancient Kingdom of Asante to the medieval mosques of Larabnga and Bole, it is a country whose immense cultural diversity both thrills and fascinates visitors, drawing them into a daily rhythm that is uniquely and unmistakably African.

A common feature of all Ghanaian cultures is the love of festivals. (visitandtourghana).



Currently, Ghana's culture and traditions have spread among people in the diaspora. From Europe to Asia, South America to North America; Ghanaian heritage is highly celebrated in different forms and activities.



The latest to add to these celebrations in the diaspora is Ghana Festival Ohio.



Speaking to this festival, The Mayor of the City of Columbus, the capital of the state of Ohio and also a sister - city to Ghana's capital Accra, Mayor Andrew J Ginther has welcomed and endorsed the celebration of Ghanaian culture and traditions in the City.



Mayor Andrew J Ginther expressed his excitement to be the host city for the maiden edition of the festival. According to him, the festival will help to advance the rich and valued tradition of cultural, economic, and intellectual exchange.



The Mayor further called on all Ohians and other nationalities to participate and experience Ghana which he believes will serve as an opportunity to forge friendship and connection through understanding and interaction which is the very essence of what makes the City of Columbus special.

GHANAFEST OHIO is slated for August 5th in the City of Columbus under the theme, "Upholding the Ghanaian Culture - The Columbus Way".



GhanaFestOhio as it is popularly called will take place at The Historic Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center 546 Jack Gibbs BLVD, Columbus OH.



GhanaFestOhio seeks it is to unite all Ghanaians, people of Ghanaian descent, and friends of Africa in Ohio, USA through various activities and events. It seeks to enhance the cultural awareness and artistic visibility of this diverse group of western Africans in Ohio and to contribute effectively to their overall sociocultural well-being in the community.



GHANAFEST OHIO also seeks to preserve and promote the culture of people of African origin or ancestry, and to propagate and support the propagation by others of such rich and diverse culture from the targeted communities through artistic exhibitions and performances, dance, music, festivals, education, and interactive programming.







