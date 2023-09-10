Mayor of Freiburg signs book of condolence in memory of the late Ga Manye

Mayor Martin W.W Horn signing the book of condolence

Source: AMA

The Mayor of Freiburg in Germany, Martin Werner Walter Horn, has signed the book of condolence of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru lll in a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and respect.

The late Queen Mother, who passed away on December 26, 2022, was a beloved figurehead, known for her unwavering dedication towards the development of Accra.



Mayor Horn signed the book of condolence on Tuesday when the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey led the visiting Mayor of Freiburg and his delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse at the Ga Traditional Council.



Mayor Horn wrote: “On behalf of the German delegation from the city of Freiburg in Germany we would like to express our condolences to you.”



“The loss of the Queen mother and her important role and impact will never be forgotten,” he added.

Mayor Martin Horn in a brief remark before the signing of the book of condolence, solemnly expressed his deep condolences to the King and people of the Ga state for their loss and assured of his city's commitment to deepen ties with Accra.



"I am very sorry for your loss..." he said.



Mayor Martin W.W Horn was accompanied by his Deputy, Christine Buchheit Pai Federer, Councillor Anne Reyes, Councillor Ludwig Striet, Councillor, Frank Uekermann, Head of Department for Gardening and Underground Engineering and Nikolai Sexauer, Start-up Coordinator Juliane Konig, among others.