Mayor of North Miami honors Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam

Nancy Q. Sam has been honored

The Mayor of North Miami City, in the United States of America (USA), Alix Desulme, has bestowed on Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam a proclamation recognising her outstanding contributions to diplomacy, trade, tourism, culture, and community service.







The event, which was witnessed by Vice Mayor Alexander Davis of Meriama and Commissioner Joy Smith of City Park, Florida, Director for Protocol Miami International Airport, as well as local officials, dignitaries, and community members, celebrated Ambassador Sam's remarkable dedication to fostering international relations and her tireless cooperation efforts in community service through promoting Miami and building the bridge between Ghana and West Africa (ECOWAS) through trade missions, tourism, and culture exchange.







Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam, who is the Vice President of the ECOWAS Tourism Private Sector Confederation, President of Women in Tourism Ghana, and a distinguished woman known for her unwavering commitment to global diplomacy, expressed her gratitude for the honour in an acceptance speech, emphasising the importance of collaboration and understanding in today's interconnected world.





She highlighted the pivotal role of grassroots initiatives in bridging cultural divides and fostering mutual respect. and why Miami has strong roots in Ghana and West Africa.







Mayor Alix Desulme, in a remark, lauded Ambassador Sam's exemplary leadership.







The proclamation, presented to Ambassador Sam on March 2, 2024, amidst applause and admiration, hailed her as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations.





The ceremony underscored the city's commitment to honouring individuals who embody the values of compassion, integrity, and service to humanity.







Ambassador Sam's legacy of compassion and dedication serves as a testament to the transformative power of diplomacy in building a brighter and more inclusive world.







The proclamation ceremony concluded with a sense of optimism and unity, symbolising the enduring bonds of friendship between North Miami and the international community.