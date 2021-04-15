Mayor of Toronto applauds Ghanaian community for its outstanding contributions to the city

Some members of the Toronto Ghanaian community at Ghana’s flag raising ceremony in Toronto

Source: Joe Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

The spread of Covid-19 is getting worse in the Ontario Province of Canada (where many Ghanaians in the country live) with the discovery of new variants of the deadly virus in Canada recently.

The situation has led to the closure of all schools in the Province and back to online classes for students.



The Province is now focusing seriously on getting the Covid-19 vaccines into the arms of people living in the Province on top of issuing tough Covid-19 protocol measures to combat the spread of the dangerous virus.



However, there has been conspiracy theories to discourage people in the country from taking the covid-19 vaccines available to the public.



The government is therefore employing the assistance of community agencies and associations in making their vaccination roll out successful in the local communities. Huge sums of money has been earmarked for the promotion of the vaccination campaign.

Toronto, the most largest multicultural city of the world has been put on the top of the vaccination campaign. The Provincial government is working with the City of Toronto in all capacities to make sure that all Torontonians make themselves available for the Covid-19 vaccinations.



On Wednesday, the Mayor of Toronto, John Tory announced the funding of $5.5 million flowing through the community service centre to help the City in the vaccination engagement. He said, “the grants will fund engagement teams led by 155 community agencies in 140 different neighbourhoods across the city with the obvious focus on areas hardest hit by Covid-19.”



In his briefings about agencies doing great work in the community, Mayor John Tory praised the Ghanaian-Canadian Association (GCAO) for the good work the organization is already doing in the city. As part of the Mayor’s funding announcement to community agencies, our community is one of the group organizations to help inform, engage and help our community members for the vaccination efforts.



The President of GCAO, Mr. Emmanuel Duodu has therefore appealed to the Toronto Ghanaian community to ‘delight our community and demonstrate to government how effective we are.’