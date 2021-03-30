McCarty Hill residents living in fear following land guard attacks allegedly engineered by a businessman

Land guards have allegedly caused fear and panic [File photo]

Source: Pat Godwin, Contributor

Residents within the McCarty Hill community in the Ga South District of Greater Accra Region are living in fear following recent activities of some land guards in the area which is allegedly being fueled by a UK-based Ghanaian returnee claiming ownership of some lands in the area.

Checks by this reporter revealed that the area has witnessed six of such attacks on some individuals developing on their properties within the past 3 weeks, with the police doing little to address the situation.



According to some residents who spoke to the media, the land guards who were allegedly imported into the area have sparked anxiety.



They claim the invasion of these land guards begun with a dispute over an acre of a walled property in the area, which belongs to a Ghanaian businessman currently domiciled in the States.



Mr. Asiedu Walker, a developer, told the media that the said UK-based Ghanaian approached him together with his thugs, warning him to stay off a piece of land he acquired some 4 years ago insisting that the land in question now belongs to him (the UK-based Ghanaian).

In another instance, a police report cited by the media revealed that the UK-based Ghanaian once threw away a court summon secured against him by one Emmanuel Anane, a property owner, whose property he had destroyed over claims of ownership.



The suspect is reported to have thrown the court summons in the presence of a bailiff and that of a police investigator by name, Sgt Aboagye at the premises of the Accra Central Police Station, with some police personnel looking on helpless.



One Madam Antwi Agyeiwaa, a property caretaker also lamented to the press, the constant gunshot firing and threats on them by the said land guards.