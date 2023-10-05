McDan signs book of condolence in memory of late Ga Manye

McDan signing the book of condolence in memory of the late Ga Manye

The Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, on Wednesday October 4, 2023, signed the book of condolence opened at the Ga Traditional Council in memory of the late queen mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The delegation presented some items such as customary drinks, assorted soft drinks, bottles of water, and a cheque to support the funeral preparations.



Dr Daniel McKorley, in a brief remark, pledged the support of his outfit towards the funeral preparations of the late Ga Manye.



"The demise of the late Ga Manye is a matter of concern to us all and our nation. We came to commiserate with the Royal family of the Ga State and to lend our support for a befitting burial for the late Ga Manye. We are grateful for your warm reception," he noted.



Dr Daniel McKorley also highlighted the cordial relationship between the Ga State and the McDan Group.



The delegation was warmly received by the Sempe Mantse, Nii Adote Otintor II, together with other traditional leaders in the Ga State.

Nii Adote Otintor II, in a brief remark, also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chairman of the McDan Group while also urging them to remain focused on discharging their mandate.



“There are lots of challenges in Ghana but I entreat you to work diligently to deliver on your mandate and remain steadfast,” the traditional ruler said.



Dr Daniel McKorley was accompanied by a delegation from the McDan Group.







AE/SEA