Measles in children can lead to death – Pediatrician

Nelly Adade.png Pediatric Resident of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Nelly Adade

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A paediatric resident of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Nelly Adade, has disclosed that measles in children can lead to death if not treated.

Measles, a viral infection, is one of the most lethal childhood killer diseases.

According to the paediatric, vaccination and education on measles over the years have drastically reduced the number of cases recorded in Ghana.

“Measles can get into the brains of children causing damage; severe diarrhoea, which can result in a child being dehydrated leading to kidney damage if not treated," she added.

She went on to say that although children have a higher vulnerability to this disease because of their low immune systems, pregnant women are also at risk.

She indicated that if a pregnant woman contracts measles and is left untreated, she may have a premature birth, giving birth to a child with a smaller head and other complications during or after birth.

She disclosed that vaccination is the first and primary measure against measles. Practicing hand hygiene and coughing etiquette will help prevent the spread of measles.

Madam Adade urged all parents to take their children for weighing after birth and to get their children vaccinated against measles.

