Measures put in place to deal with murderers – Police assure

Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge

Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge has indicated that measures have been put in place to deal with cases of murder in the country.

The country has lately seen some gruesome murder incidents including that of the law professor, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, who was murdered at his residence.



Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise programme on 3FM Tuesday, October 6, DSP Afia Tenge explained that the police will also need the support of the general public in combating crime.



“The law enforcement agencies are mandated by the law to ensure that we prevent crimes so we continue to review our practices and put systems in place to prevent crimes.

“When crime is not prevented and it occurs, we have to go look for and detect those who committed that particular crime and motivation behind that crime. But the key component in identifying suspects is the public’s support,” she said.



She added: “We do not have the power to describe punishment to people who have committed crimes. Getting the suspects alone does not mean the case has come to a finality. The giant work will be putting the person before the court.



“The criminal justice on its own is another area where the suspects are prosecuted and also the evidence that the police bring to the court will have no reasonable doubt the person committed the crime.”